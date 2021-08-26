iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $952,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $117.92 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $77.36 and a 1 year high of $118.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

