iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Reduced by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183,634 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $96,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $285.92. 1,181,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,472. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $287.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

