iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 6,050.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IBTI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,319. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.
See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
