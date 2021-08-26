iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 6,050.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,319. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,933 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 35.99% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $14,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

