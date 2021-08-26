iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 36.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after purchasing an additional 440,361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 291,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $19,488,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 777.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 169,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 150,005 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.74. 531,977 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.87.

