iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 26.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,010,080 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $2,799,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 25,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,034. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $54.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.