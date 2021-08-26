iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Reduced by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,050,000 after buying an additional 105,686 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,070,066 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57.

