iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $179,000.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.72. 41,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,990. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

