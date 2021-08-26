Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,105 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.46% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $30,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $10,925,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $10,889,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,944,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 637,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.38. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

