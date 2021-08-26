iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) Trading Down 6%

Shares of iPic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIC) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.51. 2,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.56.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPIC)

iPic Entertainment, Inc engages in the operation of dine-in theater. It provides visionary entertainment escapes, chef-driven culinary, and mixology offerings that include movie theaters plus a bar and restaurant. The company was founded by Hamid Hashemi in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

