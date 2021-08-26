Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 792 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,100% compared to the typical volume of 66 call options.

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.77. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. Equities analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

BRSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $7,935,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

