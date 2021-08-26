Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Commerzbank (CRZBY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS: CRZBY) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

8/9/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/5/2021 – Commerzbank had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from $5.00 to $4.80. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Commerzbank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.80 ($6.82) to €6.30 ($7.41). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Commerzbank had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Commerzbank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

7/29/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

7/27/2021 – Commerzbank is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.44 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Commerzbank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

7/7/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

OTCMKTS CRZBY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.69. Commerzbank AG has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 15.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerzbank AG will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

