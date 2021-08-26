Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) Shares Down 0.1%

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 36,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 88,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investindustrial Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.64% of the company’s stock.

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

