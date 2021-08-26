Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.19

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0538 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 62.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

