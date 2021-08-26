Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,044 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.69% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth about $109,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $74.34 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.48.

