Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Shares Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGHY. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.