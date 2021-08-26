Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a growth of 947.0% from the July 29th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PKW stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.18. 3,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,984. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $57.64 and a 12 month high of $95.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 43,784 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.