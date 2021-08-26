Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inventiva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Inventiva stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inventiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Inventiva during the first quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Inventiva during the first quarter valued at $1,573,000.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

