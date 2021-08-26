Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $973.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $1,048.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $633.29 and a one year high of $1,061.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $969.41.

Intuitive Surgical’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total value of $6,575,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total transaction of $3,872,909.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,654.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,787 shares of company stock worth $36,248,881. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

