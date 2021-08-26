InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IHG. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $63.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.88. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.13 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $75.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

