Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,165,063. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $215.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

