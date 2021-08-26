Insight 2811 Inc. Makes New $280,000 Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 490.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 18,479 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 369.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $149.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,471. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $123.34 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.38.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

