Insight 2811 Inc. Buys 379 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Equity Residential by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $82.62. 38,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,046. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.74. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $85.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.62.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,044 shares of company stock worth $1,779,700 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

