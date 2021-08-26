Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Insider Sells $1,158,300.00 in Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bill Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $584.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $542.82. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $584.25.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

