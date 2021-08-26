Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells 801 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole sold 801 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $29,885.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Willis Lease Finance stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $37.02. 29,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,343. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

