Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $606,979.70 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $96.22 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

