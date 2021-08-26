Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Insider Sells $2,128,945.00 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total transaction of $2,128,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:EL opened at $335.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.20. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.23 and a fifty-two week high of $340.25. The company has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $38,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

