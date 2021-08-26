Insider Selling: TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Sells $233,715.75 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 130.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

