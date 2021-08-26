Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$11,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at C$732,988.80.

Kathy Turgeon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Kathy Turgeon sold 6,586 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$47,601.63.

Shares of PEY stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.35. 576,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.67. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.32 and a 12-month high of C$8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEY. TD Securities increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.02.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.