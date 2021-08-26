Insider Selling: Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Sells $361,275.00 in Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE PKG opened at $149.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $97.75 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.
Packaging Co. of America Company Profile
Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
