Insider Selling: Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Sells $361,275.00 in Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE PKG opened at $149.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $97.75 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.