Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 7,733 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,241,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,961,466.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of MORN opened at $264.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $151.53 and a one year high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

