Insider Selling: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) VP Sells $113,564.00 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.32. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,564 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,813,000 after buying an additional 1,161,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,324,000 after buying an additional 981,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.