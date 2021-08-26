Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells 479 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $97,275.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 482 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.34, for a total value of $97,527.88.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $99,252.16.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $204.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,750. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in F5 Networks by 17.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in F5 Networks by 368.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,748 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 22.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 88,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,368 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 445,707 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after acquiring an additional 37,668 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price objective (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.