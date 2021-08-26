Insider Buying: Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NWN stock opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

NWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 881.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

