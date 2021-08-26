Insider Buying: Legacy Iron Ore Limited (ASX:LCY) Insider Purchases 2,125,000 Shares of Stock

Legacy Iron Ore Limited (ASX:LCY) insider Rakesh Gupta bought 2,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,875.00 ($22,767.86).
The company has a quick ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 38.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Legacy Iron Ore
Further Reading: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.