Insider Buying: Legacy Iron Ore Limited (ASX:LCY) Insider Purchases 2,125,000 Shares of Stock

Legacy Iron Ore Limited (ASX:LCY) insider Rakesh Gupta bought 2,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,875.00 ($22,767.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 38.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Legacy Iron Ore alerts:

About Legacy Iron Ore

Legacy Iron Ore Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for iron, gold, base metals, tungsten, and manganese, as well as rare earth metals. The company's projects include the Mt Bevan iron ore project, and pilbara iron ore and manganese projects located in Western Australia; the South Laverton gold project covering an area of 460 square kilometers located in the South Laverton region; and the East Kimberley project comprising three exploration licenses located in the Halls Creek area.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.