Insider Buying: Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Backer Marianne De bought 1,000 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $19,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $21,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Backer Marianne De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Backer Marianne De bought 600 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,006.00.

Shares of Kronos Bio stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 58.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,999,000 after purchasing an additional 392,629 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 15.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,871,000 after purchasing an additional 108,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

