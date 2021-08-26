Insider Buying: InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Buys 22,249 Shares of Stock

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Gary S. Roubin bought 22,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $93,223.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
InspireMD stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,643. InspireMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.90.
InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 403.39%.
About InspireMD
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.
