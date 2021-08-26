Insider Buying: InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Buys 22,249 Shares of Stock

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Gary S. Roubin bought 22,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $93,223.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

InspireMD stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,643. InspireMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.90.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 403.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSPR. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InspireMD by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,127,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,421 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.