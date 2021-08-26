Insider Buying: HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Purchases 42,366 Shares of Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 42,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 398.80 ($5.21) on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 409.47. The stock has a market cap of £81.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 24th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 464.91 ($6.07).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

