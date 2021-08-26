Insider Buying: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Buys 34,504 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Michael Hexner acquired 34,504 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $65,557.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HGBL stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. 838,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,006. Heritage Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 85,555 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter valued at $2,600,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Heritage Global during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

