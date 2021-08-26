Insider Buying: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director John V. Balen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.61 per share, for a total transaction of $78,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $86.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $1,350,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

