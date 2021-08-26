InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.40.

INMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

InMode stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.08. 8,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,453. InMode has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $125.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,846,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in InMode by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,277 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in InMode by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

