Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 86 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,813,762.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $135.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.72 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

