Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,613,000 after buying an additional 29,047 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 393.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

FRC stock opened at $200.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $204.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

