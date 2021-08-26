ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.01.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after buying an additional 389,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,272,000 after buying an additional 544,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,186,000 after buying an additional 185,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

