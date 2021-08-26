indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) were up 11.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 4,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 730,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INDI shares. B. Riley started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 0.16.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.