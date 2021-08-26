IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 395 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,649,000 after acquiring an additional 408,329 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after buying an additional 2,392,635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after buying an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 60.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after buying an additional 1,562,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 15.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,372,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,997,000 after buying an additional 321,146 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI stock opened at $196.81 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.