IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 276 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,723 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,727 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,357,000 after purchasing an additional 149,285 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 162,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $201.33 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $283.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

