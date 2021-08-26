IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,984 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 75,293 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 141,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 116,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 184,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.68. 136,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,040. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

