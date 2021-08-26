IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,454,000 after buying an additional 75,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after buying an additional 74,021 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,076,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $676.42 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $663.11. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,820 shares of company stock valued at $28,968,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

