IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,510 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $16,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $137.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,976. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $139.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

