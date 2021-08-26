IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 2,583 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,967,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,732,000 after buying an additional 78,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

